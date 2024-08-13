Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

IRM stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $112.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

