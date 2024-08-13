Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $198.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $224.80. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

