Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ResMed by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 11,960.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,409 shares of company stock worth $20,201,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $214.65 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $225.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. ResMed’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.70.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

