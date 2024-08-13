Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Targa Resources by 7.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at $32,531,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at $32,531,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,770 shares of company stock worth $4,897,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.62.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $137.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average is $114.72.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

