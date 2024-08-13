Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Onsemi by 9.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.8% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 92,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 19.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

ON stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

