Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $475.60 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,941. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

