Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $729,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 134,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 126,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

HST opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

