Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

NYSE ELF opened at $143.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

