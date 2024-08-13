Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCI opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

