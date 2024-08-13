Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 457,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 136,556 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 394.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 3.1 %

KHC opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

