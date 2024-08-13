Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $201.29 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

