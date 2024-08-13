Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average is $130.40.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

