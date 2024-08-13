Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $190.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

