Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in MSCI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $532.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.00.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

