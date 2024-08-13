Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRX. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $151.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average is $155.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

