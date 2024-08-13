Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average is $172.43.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

