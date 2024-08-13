Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $96,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,369,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $1,441,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

View Our Latest Report on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.