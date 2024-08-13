Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

