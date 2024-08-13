Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after acquiring an additional 158,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $300,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,177,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $275.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $286.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

