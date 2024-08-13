Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after buying an additional 391,384 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $84,369,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.