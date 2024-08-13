Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

