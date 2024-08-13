Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,198 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,741,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 178,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.