Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $79.70

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.70 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 78.03 ($1.00). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 2,151,547 shares trading hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,950.00.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.