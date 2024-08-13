SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,941 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KBR Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE KBR opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $69.37. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

