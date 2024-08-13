SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

