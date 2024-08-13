SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 1,224.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after buying an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 270,171 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 404,443 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $1,401,145.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $434,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,653.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $1,401,145.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

