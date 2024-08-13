SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $220,853,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $88,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after acquiring an additional 395,099 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WMS. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.43.

Get Our Latest Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.