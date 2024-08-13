SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 314.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDU opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

