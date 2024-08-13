SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,113 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $5,728,000. abrdn plc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after acquiring an additional 71,133 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Get Our Latest Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.