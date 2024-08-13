SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 548,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

