SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3,117.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Palomar worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $20,904,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,726,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after buying an additional 109,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,150,000 after buying an additional 85,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,399,000 after buying an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,674,001.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,674,001.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,216 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PLMR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLMR

Palomar Price Performance

Palomar stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.