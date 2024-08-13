SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.1 %

RGA stock opened at $203.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $227.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.07.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.73.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

