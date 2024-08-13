SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 457.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total transaction of $46,181.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,194.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $118,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,991.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total transaction of $46,181.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,259,194.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,835 shares of company stock worth $160,813,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Up 0.5 %

Impinj stock opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $181.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.10.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

