SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 31.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,997 shares of company stock worth $32,458,948. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $383.93 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

