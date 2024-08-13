SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SBA Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,410,000 after buying an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $53,679,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average is $205.89. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.67.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

