SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Copa by 34,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Copa by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copa by 1,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $114.00.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Copa

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.