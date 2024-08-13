SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,573,000 after acquiring an additional 144,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowserve by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $59,261,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,283,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,896,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

