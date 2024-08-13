SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 157.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,650 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHIN. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PHINIA by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 768,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.