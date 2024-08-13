SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Chemed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 14.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,784 shares of company stock worth $5,502,473 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $573.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.76%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

