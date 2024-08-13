SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Belden worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $667,444.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,444.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,719 shares of company stock worth $1,226,591 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

