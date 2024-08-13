SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,873 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WNS worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of WNS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

