SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 12,350 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

KB Home Stock Down 1.1 %

KB Home stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $88.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

