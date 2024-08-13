SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 352,320 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 3,084.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 352,320 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.50 and a beta of 0.55. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

