SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 74,968 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 172.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of News by 69.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 18.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

