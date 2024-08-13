SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 204,791 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of KE by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of KE by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in KE by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in KE by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

