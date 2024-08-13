SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 196,501 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,501 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,191,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $209.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.64.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $216.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.