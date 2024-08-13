SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,929 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

