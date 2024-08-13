SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

