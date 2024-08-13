Short Interest in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Drops By 54.5%

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

