Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Drops By 85.7%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $21.02.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

